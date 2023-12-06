Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 938.2% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

