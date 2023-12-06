Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 447,204 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 447,204 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $16,084,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.