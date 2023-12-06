JLEN Environmental Assets Group Declares Dividend of GBX 1.89 (LON:JLEN)

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.8 %

JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock opened at GBX 97.55 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.27. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.46 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.20 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £645.30 million, a PE ratio of 645.33 and a beta of 0.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

