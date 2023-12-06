John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
HEQ opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
