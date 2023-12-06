John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTY)

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HTY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

