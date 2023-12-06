John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:JHI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 3,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
