John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JHI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 3,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.