John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 18th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HPI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 12,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.29.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
