John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 18th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HPI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 12,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

