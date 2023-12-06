John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HPF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,837. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.