John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

