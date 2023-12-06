John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Ex dividend date vs record date: What’s the difference?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.