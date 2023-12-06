John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.7 %
HPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,712. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 6 best online and direct marketing retail stocks to invest in
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Ex dividend date vs record date: What’s the difference?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.