John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.7 %

HPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,712. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

