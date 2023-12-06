John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.