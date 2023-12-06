John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HTD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,884. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

