JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

TEGNA Stock Performance

Insider Activity at TEGNA

TGNA stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 103.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.