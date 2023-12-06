JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Concorde Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Concorde Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.19 on Wednesday. 518,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

