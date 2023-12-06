Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.65% of Kforce worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,557,000 after buying an additional 521,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kforce by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3,537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 462,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,815. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

