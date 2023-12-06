Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

