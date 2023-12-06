Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

