Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.03

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 25325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Koppers Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,740 shares of company stock worth $1,994,344 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 120.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 160.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

