KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.64

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 43825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

