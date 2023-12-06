Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,545 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 7,522 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $139,081.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,068 shares of company stock worth $840,527. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

KTOS opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.