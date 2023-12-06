Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $217.02 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.