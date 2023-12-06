Lbp Am Sa Acquires Shares of 4,056 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $690.46 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $698.84. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $574.72 and its 200 day moving average is $541.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.