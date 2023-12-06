Lbp Am Sa Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.