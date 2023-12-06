Lbp Am Sa Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,441 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,264,000 after purchasing an additional 454,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.