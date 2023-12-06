Lbp Am Sa Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $535.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

