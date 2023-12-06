Lbp Am Sa Lowers Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of K opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

