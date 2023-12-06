Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $481.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.