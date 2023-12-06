Lbp Am Sa Sells 15,286 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 163.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 45,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,503,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

