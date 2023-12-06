Lbp Am Sa Sells 59,189 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,189 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Kroger stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

