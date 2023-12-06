Lbp Am Sa Takes $3.90 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

