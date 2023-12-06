Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$15.91 and a 52-week high of C$23.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of C$661.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leon’s Furniture

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.