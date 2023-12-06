Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 6.3%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,105,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,863,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $953.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

