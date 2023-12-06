Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 6.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 360,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 659,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $518.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lightwave Logic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,422,000 after buying an additional 980,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,483,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 234,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

