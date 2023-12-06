Lilium (LILM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th.

Lilium Stock Performance

Lilium stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Get Lilium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lilium by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 566,453 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.