Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.6 %

Logitech International stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

