Mane Global Capital Management LP Acquires 114,276 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Mane Global Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,276 shares during the quarter. Haleon accounts for 1.3% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,238. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

