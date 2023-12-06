Mane Global Capital Management LP Has $20.41 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mane Global Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Burlington Stores worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 245,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,944. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.