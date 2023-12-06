Mane Global Capital Management LP Has $27.06 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mane Global Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 261,545 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.5% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.58. 1,191,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,895. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

