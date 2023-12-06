Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New $8.71 Million Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 210,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,786. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $1,075,320.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,068 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.