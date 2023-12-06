Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 347,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Chewy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Trading Up 5.2 %
Chewy stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. 3,003,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,307. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.38 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.
In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
