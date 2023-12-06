Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes $23.41 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,411,000. Texas Roadhouse makes up approximately 2.2% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8 %

TXRH traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $114.08. 70,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,871. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

