Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes $44.09 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,000. Block makes up about 4.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,561,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,053,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,883. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.17 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.