Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $206.69. 216,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,725. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $213.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

