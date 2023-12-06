Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

