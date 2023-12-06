Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $51,468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock worth $1,385,055 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average is $212.10. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

