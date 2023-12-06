Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

LULU stock opened at $459.72 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $467.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.