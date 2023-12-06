Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %
LULU stock opened at $459.72 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $467.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
