Marco Investment Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

