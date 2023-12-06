Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Marcus & Millichap has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $160,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Recommended Stories

