Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $213.13

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.13 and last traded at $210.89, with a volume of 316613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

