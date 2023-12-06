Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $383.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.18 and a 200-day moving average of $393.87.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

